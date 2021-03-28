Class 5A Cross Country State Champions Crowned on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Academy hosted the Class 5A State Championship races on Saturday afternoon. It was a great turnout and a great day for racing on Saturday. Here is a look at the results from the 5A Boys:

Individual Winner: Makua Harvey (Piedra Vista) 15:49.91

Team Title:

1. Cleveland 31 (4th straight)

2. Rio Rancho 35

3. Alamogordo 81

Here is a look at the results from the 5A Girls:

Individual Winner: Laurynn Sisneros (Eldorado) 18:35.78

Team Title:

  1. Rio Rancho 35

2. Eldorado 44

3. Alamogordo 45

