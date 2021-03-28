Class 5A Cross Country State Champions Crowned on Saturday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – If the Lobos played a game this Saturday, Jared Long would be the punter. The Del Norte High graduate plans to keep it that way. Long is glad to be in the position that he is in and it is kind of a surprising part of his life. "Going into Del Norte my freshman year, I played soccer. I didn't pick up a football until my senior year in high school. So, that even adds to the unlikeliness of me being here in the first place."

Long has had the benefit of learning under last year's punter Tyson Dyer. Dyer is still working out, hoping to land a job in professional football job. "Tyson is a great mentor to these guys, I mean for all these kickers, just the mental side of it," said Lobos Head Coach Danny Gonzales. "He's still out there working every day and they go out there, hit some balls with him so. I mean it was really good for them to learn under Tyson."