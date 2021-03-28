Class 5A Cross Country State Champions Crowned on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Academy hosted the Class 5A State Championship races on Saturday afternoon. It was a great turnout and a great day for racing on Saturday. Here is a look at the results from the 5A Boys:
Individual Winner: Makua Harvey (Piedra Vista) 15:49.91
Team Title:
1. Cleveland 31 (4th straight)
2. Rio Rancho 35
3. Alamogordo 81
Here is a look at the results from the 5A Girls:
Individual Winner: Laurynn Sisneros (Eldorado) 18:35.78
Team Title:
- Rio Rancho 35
2. Eldorado 44
3. Alamogordo 45