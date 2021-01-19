Claressa Shields vs Marie-Eve Dicaire is set for March 5

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three-division champion Claressa Shields finally has a date set for her fight with Marie-Eve Dicaire. Shields, who currently trains at the Jackson Wink Academy will fight Dicaire on March 5. This fight has been talked about for a while and it has a lot on the line. The winner will earn the WBC and WBO titles, which are currently held by Shields. The new WBA belt in the division will also be on the line. Shields will look to unify the super welterweight division.

“I’d be the first boxer to have, to be undisputed in two different weight classes in the 4 belt era. The last time there was a two-time undisputed champ was Evander Holyfield. It’s never been done in the 4 belt era, so I will be the first person to do that when I take care of Dicaire,” said Claressa Shields.

This PPV event will be held in Flint, Michigan, on March 5.