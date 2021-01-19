Claressa Shields vs Marie-Eve Dicaire is set for March 5

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three-division champion Claressa Shields finally has a date set for her fight with Marie-Eve Dicaire. Shields, who currently trains at the Jackson Wink Academy will fight Dicaire on March 5. This fight has been talked about for a while and it has a lot on the line. The winner will earn the WBC and WBO titles, which are currently held by Shields. The new WBA belt in the division will also be on the line. Shields will look to unify the super welterweight division.

“I’d be the first boxer to have, to be undisputed in two different weight classes in the 4 belt era. The last time there was a two-time undisputed champ was Evander Holyfield. It’s never been done in the 4 belt era, so I will be the first person to do that when I take care of Dicaire,” said Claressa Shields.

This PPV event will be held in Flint, Michigan, on March 5.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES