Claressa Shields believes Jackson Wink is a good fit for MMA career

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Undisputed world champion female boxer Claressa Shields believes she can become the first to hold a boxing and MMA title at the same time. The two-time Olympic gold medalist is enjoying her training at Jackson Winkel MMA Academy in Albuquerque. She said former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones suggested she should try mixed martial arts about three years ago.

When the 25-year-old Shields was ready she remembered Jones, who is also at JW. Shields said she wanted to be taught the sport and believed JW Academy was the best place where she could do that. “I know that they know how to make champions here, out of whatever background that you have,” said Shields. “Johnny had, no fighting experience, only wrestling. Then Holly, being a kickboxer/boxer I knew this would be a great place to come because they’ve done it already.”

Holly Holm, a former UFC bantamweight champion who enjoyed a very successful career as a world champion boxer, earned her MMA title in an upset of Ronda Rousey back in 2015. She has been enjoyed sharing her knowledge with her new teammate, Shields. “There’s a lot of work, but with her, she’s a very quick learner,” said Holm. “So, I think she is going to do great.”

Shields has a boxing match scheduled for February and hopes to make her MMA debut in June of 2021. Shields is signed with the Professional Fighting League, also known as the PFL.

