Cjay Boone brings speed and length to Lobo football

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – At six-foot-3, University of New Mexico Lobo receiver Cjay Boone is an easy target to spot on the football field. Lobo coaches say what sets the redshirt freshman transfer from Missouri apart from others is speed.

“They timed him at a 4.37 40-yard,” said Lobos head coach Danny Gonzales. “I mean there’s a handful of guys in the world that can run that fast.”

Boone is very aware of the fact that he can really move on a football field. “I got my speed from my mom and dad,” said Boone. “My mom ran track. My dad ran track. We got a fast family. I’m the fastest.” So fast he even has a tattoo of a pair of wings on the back of his neck.

Boone said the wings have started to mean more than just speed. “I just thought they were cool when I first got them, but over time I was thinking like I’m a free spirit,” said Boone. “I always want to stay true to myself. I don’t want to conform or change myself for nothing. You know, you got to give a little leeway, but just staying true to yourself and being yourself, that’s you.” Boone has four years to play at UNM.