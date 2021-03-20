City unveils new indoor track

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With indoor sporting events starting up again, the city unveiled its new indoor track on Wednesday. The city of Albuquerque allocated $2.5 million from the Lodgers Tax for the project.

The city says it’s a good economic investment. “Our old track produced a economic return of about 20 to 1 on the investment we made on the old track and we are fully expecting our new track to beat that record,” said Dave Simon, Albuquerque Parks and Recreation director.

Albuquerque is scheduled to host the 2023 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships. They hope it’s the first of many to come.