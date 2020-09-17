City spends $1.4M on improvements to Isotopes Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While New Mexico United is on the road and Istoples are taking the season off, their stadium is getting much-needed upgrades. The city says the closure created the perfect opportunity to make $1.4 million in long-awaited improvements to the park.

“We knew that this would be a prime time to fast track construction projects and community investments. Isotopes Park improvements are a part of that. We are excited about the finished product and what this means for the facility when it can open,” said Department of Municipal Development Director Pat Montoya in a news release.

Along with general maintenance and repairs, the park is getting new technology designed to conserve energy based on how many people are there at once. When fans return they will also see new art decorations aft he first and third-base entrances. The city says this is the first major round of improvements since the park was built in 2003.

Improvements include:

New stucco replacement throughout the entire facility

Replacement of boilers and cooling systems

Roof repairs over the team store to prevent water damage

New building controls to reduce energy consumption depending on occupancy level

Refurbishment of 1st & 3rd base entrance art decorations

