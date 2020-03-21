City golf courses see more people come out to play

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk we start on the links, as people across the country are playing golf. The same can be said for here in Albuquerque, as city golf courses are saying that they are seeing a rise in the number of people coming out to play.

“Rounds have been up a little bit. Things are out, that if you are outside, it is a safe environment to be in. So, I think people feel good out here,” said Ladera Golf Course Director of Golf, Bill Harvey.

At the moment every city course in Albuquerque is open but some private courses such as Isleta Golf Course and Tanoan Golf Club are closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Bill Harvey hasn’t heard from the city if Ladera will be shut down, but they are taking every precaution to keep people safe.

“We take this very seriously, which is why we are trying to create a safe environment here at Ladera. We are trying to do everything we can, we have spacers on the floor, sanitizers on the carts, we have gloves on for the entire staff. Just keep people aware of whats going on and I think if they want to shut us down, they are going to shut us down and that’s part of it,” said Harvey.

Golfers out at Ladera say that getting out on the course gives them a sense of normalcy in a time like this. “You know, me and my buddies are actually teachers, so we are home a lot, we are stuck in the house, and there is no better way to get out than to get out and play some golf,” said Doug Chavez.