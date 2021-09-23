City announces lease agreement on potential stadium with New Mexico United

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city announced a least agreement with New Mexico United should voters approve a stadium. If the bond passes in November, the city will invest up to $50 million to build a 10,000 to 12,000 seat facility for the team.

The team in turn will invest $32 million of its own money toward the stadium for the next 25 years. “Ten million of which is a capital contribution upfront for a facility that is a publicly owned facility, not a facility owned by us. It creates 780 jobs and the beautiful thing is this doesn’t raise your taxes,” said the owner of New Mexico United Peter Trevisani.

Under the agreement, the team will pay the city $800,000 a year and $100,000 a year minimum for concessions and revenue generated from the facility. Read the letter of intent below:

