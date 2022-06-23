ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gatorade New Mexico Girls Soccer Player of the Year award was announced on Thursday. This year’s honor went to Cibola senior midfielder Emily Aguilar.
Aguilar was a major contributor for the Cougars 2021 championship squad. Her 18 goals and seven assists led Cibola to a 17-2-1 record, and a second first team All-State selection. She was also named a 2021 All-American.
During her high school career, Aguilar racked up 38 goals and 22 assists. She will be continuing her soccer career in college at University of Colorado-Colorado Springs in the fall.