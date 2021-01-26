Cibola quarterback Aden Chavez keeps busy while trying to raise profile

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While COVID-19 put high school football in New Mexico on delay, Aden Chavez kept his skills sharp by attending quarterback camps around the country. The six-foot-five sophomore quarterback from Cibola high school is not only getting better.

In some cases, he is raising exposure for some of his Cibola teammates. “I went with my wide receivers to the Dallas camp,” said Chavez. “I just felt like it was good because we’re showing our skills kind of nationwide.” The camp Chavez is talking about is the Rise and Fire Camp. Prior to that camp, Chavez put his skills on display at the Chicago Elite 11 Camp. Chavez said he even got an invite to the TB12 Camp in Tampa, Florida. Chavez said he turned it down because of the 14-day quarantine rule, due to COVID, when leaving or entering New Mexico. He didn’t want to do it. “That was a camp that we were looking forward to, years in the past, before the pandemic,” said Chavez. “We were thinking we could go in the spring and we finally got invited.”