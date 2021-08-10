Cibola Cougars football returns a lot of talent for the 2021 season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Cibola Cougars only played in two games in 2020. The team is excited to play a full season in 2021 and they also come into this year deeper than ever. “Senior wise, we are around 14 seniors. Starters, we return quite a few starters on both sides of the ball. A lot of them have played since they were younger. So, for them to have this opportunity, it’s just a blessing for us,” said Cibola Football Coach Roderick Williams.

The Cougars will also get back the state’s top quarterback, Aden Chavez. Chavez broke his collarbone last season, but he says he is 100% healthy and he along with this team are hungry coming into this season. “I think we are driven to play and finish off a full season. I think that since we are driven and have 10 games and full playoffs, we are really holding up with it,” said Chavez.

The Cougars will open their season with the La Cueva Bears this year, and this one should be fun to watch as Chavez will face off against another top quarterback in the state, Aidan Armenta. “He is definitely a good QB, I played against him in YAFL and that was a good match-up. So, I think it’s going to be fun,” said Chavez. “The match-up between those guys is really a match-up between all of us and if we can all put it together. The more guys that put it together you will see that team come out on top with the QB that will be successful,” said Coach Williams.

Cibola and La Cueva will play on September 21.