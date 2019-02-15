Chris Wehan signs with New Mexico United

The New Mexico United is continuing to make moves, as they signed former UNM Soccer standout Chris Wehan on Thursday. Wehan will enter his third season of professional soccer, and NM United Head Coach Troy Lesesne believes that Wehan is a great fit for this team.

“Chris is a cerebral player who can see passes and dangerous opportunities that other players can’t. His ability to create in the final third is special,” said Lesesne. “He is someone that truly understands what soccer means to this state, and in his third professional season I believe he is primed to have his best year yet for our club.”

Wehan is fresh off of playing in the MLS with the San Jose Quakes, and has already made a name for himself in the USL as he was named the 2017 USL Rookie of the Year in 2017. Wehan joins a roster of 14 recently signed New Mexico United players that includes three New Mexicans: Devon Sandoval, Justin Schmidt and Josh Suggs.

“I am extremely excited to join New Mexico United. The state of New Mexico means so much to me after spending four and a half years at UNM. I am anxious to join this group of players, as I know they have been working extremely hard. I feel honored to be joining this historic group of players and staff members that are paving history in New Mexico,” said Chris Wehan in a statement on Thursday.

NM United will have their first preseason match on Saturday at the UNM Soccer Complex. That game will kick off at noon.