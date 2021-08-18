Chris Wehan returns to New Mexico United

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The second-leading scorer in New Mexico United franchise history is back in the black and yellow. Midfielder Chris Wehan is signed through the 2023 season.

Wehan left New Mexico to be closer to family and played the first half of the season with Orange County. He never said he would not return and New Mexico never really let Wehan out of their sight. New Mexico worked out a deal with Orange County, paying a transfer fee that they believe is money well spent.

The former Lobo and New Mexico United MVP in seasons 2019 and 2020 is excited to be back. “He’s a foundational piece of our organization,” said head coach Troy Lesesne. “He has unfinished business. He did a lot for us last year, helping us secure our first playoff win, but we want to lift a trophy and we believe we can this year and that’s a big reason why he’s coming back, to be able to finish what he started.”

Wehan, is excited to be back. “The fact that I’m coming back to a place I know so well is making this transition very easy,” said Wehan. “Obviously, a ton of guys that I am familiar within the locker room, some new faces I’m starting to get to know. But, so many of the people and the players and staff are the same.”

New Mexico United has struggled to score in their last three matches, Wehan should be able to give the club a boost. Lesesne said Wehan will see action when New Mexico hosts the Oakland Roots Wednesday. “I’m just going to do my part to push the guys around me,” said Wehan. “Like I said, it’s a really quality group this year, from the guys that are in the starting 11, guys that aren’t. I’ve noticed that in my first couple of days of training and it’s been exciting because, you know, iron sharpens iron. So, I’m really excited to join this group and hopefully, I will be a boost.” New Mexico United and the Oakland Roots have a 7:30 pm start time at Isotopes Park Wednesday.