Chris Jans reacts to NCAA’s start date for basketball

LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 10: Head coach Chris Jans of the New Mexico State Aggies smiles after defeating the Grand Canyon Lopes 72-58 in the championship game of the Western Athletic Conference basketball tournament at the Orleans Arena on March 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Wednesday the NCAA announced November 25 as the official start date for men’s and women’s basketball seasons, and NMSU Head Men’s Basketball Coach Chris Jans spoke on the subject today. He says it’s nice to have that date in place, but it could change at any time.

“Who knows what will happen with updates with testing the coronavirus, etc., from now until then. You know, we are just going to have to play it day by day. I just can’t imagine the way things have gone with other sports; that there won’t be hiccups along the way,” said Jans.

Jans says that he is glad there is an end in sight though, as a season is in the future, but now the fun part begins as teams start to put a schedule together. “There is a lot of work to do now, I think that every program in the country is scrambling around trying to figure out scheduling. You know, are you going to try and make up some of the games before November 25 or not,” said Jans.