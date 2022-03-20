LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The morning after New Mexico State Men’s Basketball lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, it was announced that Chris Jans is leaving NMSU. He has taken the Head Coaching position at Mississippi State.

Jans leaves NMSU after five seasons as head coach. n that time, he racked up a 122-32 loss overall record and a 63-12 record in WAC play. Jans led the Aggies to four WAC regular-season titles and three WAC tournament titles. Jans was named WAC Coach of The Year three times in his tenure.

“It’s no secret that Chris Jans’ name has been in the mix for a number of other jobs, especially after what he has done for our program over the last five seasons,” commented NMSU Director of Athletics, Mario Moccia. “This is an opportunity for Chris that is long overdue. What he accomplished in Las Cruces will be remembered forever, and we wish Chris the best of luck as he continues his head coaching career.”

The national search for a replacement now starts for NMSU Athletics, and Moccia already has a candidate on that list. “You know, I have always historically said ‘as long as we are doing well, and we certainly are, that the associate head coach is going to be an automatic finalist for the individuals that we interview.’ You know, if James Miller is interested, he will be an automatic finalist for the position,” said Moccia.