ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As he was formally introduced as Mississippi State men’s basketball coach Wednesday morning, Chris Jans was handed a cowbell which he rattled to the delight of the Bulldog faithful attending the press conference.

Jans is getting a four-year contract at Mississippi State with a base salary of $2.4 million for 2022-23. The deal includes performance incentives up to $650,000. Jans base salary at New Mexico State was $290,000. During Wednesday’s press conference, Jans sounded like a man ready to put in the work. “People will enjoy the compete level of our kids, that’s important to me,” said Jans.

He led New Mexico State to three WAC titles and three NCAA Tournament appearances in his five years at the school. During the press conference, Jans thanked the NMSU administration for the opportunity they gave him to make his hire at Mississippi State a possibility.

He also became emotional when talking about former players from the Aggies and his previous stops. Jans fought back tears. “When you’ve coached for as long as I have, you coach a lot of guys,” said Jans. “I told each and everyone of them the same thing. I will be in your life as long as you allow me to be.”

As far as his new players go, Jans told them he wants to help them realize their dreams. “You’re playing this game that you put so much time in effort into,” said Jans. “Most of these young people have worked their tail off. This is a dream come true for them to play at a school like Mississippi State and they all have dreams of being professionals. Our job is to try to help them turn their dreams into reality.”