Chris Brown scores second round TKO at LFA 113

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Make it two consecutive wins for Jackson and Wink-trained fighter, Chris Brown. Brown slammed Glaucio Eliziario to the floor twice in the second round of their LFA 170-pound bout. On the second slam, Eliziario was unable to continue after hurting his shoulder.

“When I picked him up and slammed him the second time he told me my shoulder, my shoulder,” said Brown. “That’s why I pulled off and told the ref.” With the win, Brown improved to 7-3 while Eliziario dropped to 9-7.