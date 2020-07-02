Chris Brown returns to the octagon July 17

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Chris Brown is ready to get back in the octagon. The Jackson and Wink trained fighter will meet Saliaman Ahmadyar at LFA 85 scheduled for July 17 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Brown’s last fight didn’t go as planned. The up and coming MMA fighter Brown suffered a loss at LFA 80 to Carrington Banks. Brown believes his sluggish performance was due to a bad weight cut.

“They had tried to give me an hour to cut weight, didn’t do it,” said Brown. “My body gave me point two off,” Brown said the bad weight cut led to a weakened condition in the octagon. “My body just quit on me for the first time. I never want to feel that again.”

Brown decided that he will not fight at 155 pounds anymore and will fight at 170 pounds. “I think moving up is the best thing for me,” said Brown. “I appreciate my time at 55, you know, it helped me grind. The mind state that I had to make weight all those times, just pushing through and using willpower to make it. So, now I will have a little bit easier time cutting weight.”

Brown will enter his next fight with a 5-2 record. Salaiman is 7-2. The fight will be broadcast on UFC Fight Pass.