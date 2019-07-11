Chris Brown ready for LFA fight against Odowule

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Chris Brown sounds like a guy getting ready to open a gift under the Christmas tree when talking about his LFA fight against Yemi Odowule on Friday.

First of all, Brown is just happy he has a fight. He hasn’t been in competition since November. The man nicknamed “The Future” has had four straight fights fold for various reasons. He believes he knows the number one reason.

“People get scared because I’m always with Holly. I’m always with Jon and Diego and them,” said Brown. People see that and they get scared. There are fake fighters in this world. Everybody just wants to take pictures and be on Instagram and just look cool, but they don’t really want to fight.”

Brown is going into the fight with a 3-1 record. His opponent is 5-1. The fight will be in Atlanta, and for Brown that is sort of like a homecoming.

“I spent half of my life in Atlanta,” said Brown. “My dad is from Atlanta. My granny and all of my family is going to be there. I’m really excited to go see them. I haven’t seen them in years. This is going to be a great homecoming for me as well.”