Chris ‘Breezy’ Brown ready to return to competition in the octagon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been nearly a year since Chris “Breezy” Brown has competed in the octagon. The Jackson and Wink trained fighter will shake off the dust and put his skills to use when he faces Kelvin Rayford on the LFA 104 card in Shawnee, Oklahoma Friday.

When talking about his upcoming battle, Brown sounds like a refreshed fighter. Last year is one Brown would probably like to forget. Brown had a pair of family members pass and just when it looked like he would return to action in the octagon, Brown tested positive for COVID-19 that canceled his fight at LFA 85 back in July. That positive COVID test led to Brown taking a rental car back to Albuquerque; Brown then ran into an elk, totaling the rental car.

Brown started to wonder why he was experiencing so much bad luck. “I didn’t know what to think,” said Brown. “I was like what is going on? Why is God mad at me? What did I do? You know. I just took it as another bump in the road that made me think about things and appreciate things more.” Brown returned to the octagon last September to face Ignacio Bahamondes. Brown lost in a controversial split decision and left that fight knowing what he should do next.

Brown decided to move up in weight from lightweight to 170 pounds. “Before, once I hit 170 Dr. Anita and I would have to change my whole diet just so I can drop even lower,” said Brown. “So, it’s just so much that went into these fights and I was depleting myself so much. So, this time I got to actually be healthy.” Brown, who has a 5-3 record, says he is back to being “Breezy” and he looks forward to his return to action Friday. His opponent, Kelvin Rayford is 5-2. The 7 p.m. fight will be on UFC Fight Pass.