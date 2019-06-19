Chris and Jill Trujillo are siblings looking for a gold medal

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The Senior Games are bringing people from all over the country to Albuquerque to compete, but two New Mexico natives are looking for gold.

Chris Trujillo is competing in the 50 to 54 age group golf competition, and he has some help from his sister Jill Trujillo, the UNM Women’s head golf coach.

“Oh, she’s been helping me a bunch, I’m just not following her advice, that’s the problem,” said Chris Trujillo.

“He thought right that I would have course knowledge, and it’s too bad he can’t listen very well. He needs to make more putts and miss it in the right spots,” said Jill Trujillo.

Chris will tee off for his final round Wednesday morning at the UNM Championship Course.