ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) New Mexico United had a huge win on Saturday night to get into the USL Playoffs. They beat Las Vegas Lights 2-0 and now move on to play Sacramento FC on the road.

United, who is the 10 seed, will play 7 seed Sacramento and it will be a USL Western Conference Play-In Game. It will be on the road, but this team feels confident on the road, as they are battle-tested after a tough regular-season schedule and a strong run in this year's US Open Cup tournament.