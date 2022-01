SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico educators are demanding help from lawmakers to address a statewide teacher shortage during a rally held Sunday, Jan. 23 in Santa Fe. Members of the National Education Association Union, parents, students, and community members met outside the state's capital asking for legislators' help. The coronavirus pandemic has put a strain on all departments in education.

Educators say with so many teachers retiring they need better working conditions to get more people into education. Grace Mayer is the NEA Santa Fe president and an art teacher. "Not enough folks are going into the field because of the low wages and the unrealistic expectations and some of the public education mandates that we need to sort of rein in," said Mayer.