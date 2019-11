ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) - "That was hopefully a good test for us to kind of get into a close one and we hopefully needed a game like that. That's not saying that we didn't want to win by more or we shouldn't have played better, but hopefully, a game like this will serve us well," said UNM Head Basketball Coach Paul Weir after UNM's 90-80 victory over McNeese State on Saturday.

UNM trailed by as much as 10 in the first half, but they would come back to lead 44-39. UNM had five scorers finish in the double figures once again, and they also dominated in the paint with 40 points.