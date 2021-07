ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The wrestling community in New Mexico is mourning the loss of former UNM Head Wrestling Coach Bill Dotson. Dotson passed away on Saturday night surrounded by his family, and his son Charlie Dotson, who is the Eldorado High School football coach, says that his father will be missed.

"I mean, he obviously had influence on my life, but so many other people in New Mexico on wrestling and things above wrestling, the education. We are blessed because you see so many of these people in the last year and a half that are dying alone in the hospital, I can't imagine. I mean, we were lucky he died in his living room. We were holding his hand and stuff. So, just proud of the man he was and the leader he was, and the athlete that he was. He was an amazing athlete", said Charlie Dotson.