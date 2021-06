NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department reports that it has allocated $15 million in aid to 108 schools in the state based on a new Family Income Index that was designed to fight poverty in schools. According to a press release from the department, this is the first round of funding in a two-year pilot project that was approved by the Legislature to direct additional aid to schools that serve the most economically disadvantaged students.

In Fiscal Year 2023, an additional $15 million will be distributed to qualifying schools. The department states that the awards ranged from the legislative minimum of $20,000 received by 13 schools with enrollments of fewer than 50 students to $434,174 to Santa Fe's El Camino Real Community School that has 840 students.