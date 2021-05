ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –An Albuquerque woman says there's been a man peering into her windows for months and it's all been caught on her Ring doorbell camera. A man peering into your home from your porch is the last thing you want to see when you get a notification on your phone.

Unfortunately, that's exactly what one woman's ring camera picked up at her home near the University of New Mexico. The incident didn't happen just once, but over four times since February.