ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this week’s edition of the “Pick 6” we highlight the great local plays and players from the week in sports. High school, collegiate, and professional athletes are all included in this weeks Pick 6. Here is the list:

Cayden Walton (Raton Football) La Cueva Football Team NMSU Football Team Christian Nava (NM United) Leah Futey (Cleveland Cross Country) Hope Christian Girls soccer Team