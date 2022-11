ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this week’s edition of the “Pick 6” we highlight the great local plays and players from the week. High School State Championship soccer, State Championship Cross Country, and State Playoff Football highlights are all showcased this week. Here is the list:

Hop Christian Girls Soccer Team Cleveland Storm Boys Soccer Team Rendon Kuykendall (Hope Christian) Eldorado Girls Soccer Team Michael Magoffee (Moriarty) Mountainair Football Team