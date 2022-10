ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this weeks edition of the “Pick 6” we highlight great local plays and players from high school state soccer and collegiate athletes. Game winning goals and dominate performances are all showcased this week. Here is the list:

UNM Women’s Cross Country Team Diego Pavia (NMSU Football) Santa Fe Boys Soccer Team Cibola Girls Soccer Team Finnegan Saunders (Sandia Prep Boys Soccer) Highland Boys Soccer Team