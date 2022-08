ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The “Pick 6” is back for another season. High School sports have begun in the state of New Mexico and in this edition of the “Pick 6” we highlight the great plays and players from week one of High School football. Here is the list:

Malachi Thymes (Sandia) Mikah Gutierrez (Centennial) Nic Trujillo (Cleveland) Elijah Brody (West Mesa) Miguel Adame (Abq. High) Paul Cieremans (Los Lunas)