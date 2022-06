ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this weeks edition of the “Pick 6” we highlight great local plays and players. A Hall of Fame Induction and even a dunk from a 7th grader are showcased in this weeks Pick 6. Here is the list:

Holly Holm UNM Track and Field Team Special Olympics New Mexico David Lunn New Mexico United U-23 Sean Bouchard