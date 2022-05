ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this weeks edition of the “Pick 6” we highlight the great plays and players from the 2022 State Championship week for spring high school athletics. Golf, Baseball, Softball, and Track are all showcased in this weeks Pick 6. Here is the list:

Robertson Softball Team Aiden Krafft Cleveland Storm Boys Track & Field Luis A. Patron (NMMI Baseball) Parys Rodriuez (Loving Softball) St. Pius X Baseball Team