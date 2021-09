[1] How does New Mexico track COVID reinfection rates? - The state epidemiologist is now working on trying to find out how many New Mexicans have come down with COVID-19 twice, something they say is rare, but with the emergence of different variants, is possible. They've discovered over 2,200 New Mexicans have had COVID-19 twice after comparing the first positive test to the second. In addition, since February, more than 7,000 fully vaccinated New Mexicans have tested positive and 53,000 unvaccinated New Mexicans have tested positive.

[2] Tierra Del Sol Golf Club owner speaks out about rise in crime - The owner of a Valencia County golf course is now offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who can help get his property back from a recent break-in. The owner of the Tierra Del Sol Golf Club in Rio Communities says last week, surveillance video shows two suspects breaking into the golf course's equipment garage and stealing an estimated 15 to $20,000 worth of items. Tabet says this is the third break-in this past month and only one person has been arrested.