[1] City’s Memorial Day Ceremony going virtual - Despite loosened restrictions on gatherings, the New Mexico Veteran Memorial will still be holding a virtual ceremony. A special video will be released at 10 a.m. Monday on the New Mexico Veterans Memorial Facebook page.

[2] City of Albuquerque seeking input on cannabis stores locations, proposed gas tax - Albuquerque officials are seeking input on two key issues. Among the topics is a question asking if clusters of cannabis stores should be located across the city. They are also asking if they should be in historic neighborhoods. Many Old Town business say they're against cannabis stores being nearby. The survey also asks if the city should put off boosting a gas tax increase until the pandemic is over or after the election.