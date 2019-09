ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Lobo Women's Soccer is now 3-3 on the season after winning their 2nd consecutive game on Sunday. UNM took out Northern Arizona on Sunday, with 3 first-half goals.

The Lobos are still undefeated at home this year, as they are 2-0 in Albuquerque. They will now move on to play New Mexico State on the road on Friday at 4 p.m.