Chester’s Pick 6: The Top 6 Plays or Players From The Week

It was a historic night for New Mexico United and its fans. The United took on the Colorado Rapids in Denver in the fourth round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

It was a thriller from the start, as local product Devon Sandoval started off the game with a goal in the third minute. The Rapids would answer back before the break though, and make it a 1-1 game. Colorado would then take a 2-1 lead early on in the second half, and things would not look good for the NM United, but in extra time Kevaughn Frater would find the net to send this game into overtime 2-2.