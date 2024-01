ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this week’s edition of the “Pick 6” we highlight the great local plays and players from the week in sports. Basketball is the main focus this week. Here is the list:

Jaelen House – UNM MBB JT Toppin – UNM MBB Kenyon Aguino & David Lunn – Volcano Vista Boys Basketball Taejhuan “TT” Hill – Volcano Vista Girls Basketball Vianè Cumber – UNM WBB Jack Pitino – Tic-Tac-Toe Champion