ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this weeks edition of the “Pick 6” we highlight the great local players and players from the week in sports. State Champions from High School football are showcased, as well as great athletes from the college ranks. Here is this weeks list:

Cameron Dyer – La Cueva Football Team Artesia Football Team Ethan Albertson – NMSU Football Team St. Michael’s Football Team Donovan Dent – UNM Men’s Basketball Team Andrew Henry – UNM Football Team