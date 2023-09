ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this weeks edition of the Pick 6″ we highlight the great local plays and players from the week in sports. High school and college athletes are showcased this week. Here is the list:

Karter Weddle – Cleveland Storm Football La Cueva Boys & Girls Soccer Teams Elijah Brody – West Mesa Football Kobe McGill – La Cueva Football Zion Holmes – New Mexico School for the Deaf Football UNM Football: Dylan Hopkins & Jacory Croskey-Merritt