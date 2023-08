ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this weeks edition of the “Pick 6” we highlight the great local players and plays from the week in sports. World Champions and big touchdowns are just a couple of things showcased this week, here is the list:

Chase “World Champion” Ealey Nate Encinas – Bernalillo Ele Mackrain to Derek Michel – Moriarty Harris Mbueha – Cleveland Storm Hope Christian Girls Soccer Team Gianna Rahmer – Eldorado