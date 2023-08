ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The “Pick 6” is back after a long offseason. With high school athletics starting back up in New Mexico, this weeks Pick 6 highlights the great local plays and players from week one of high school football. Here is the list:

Cleveland Storm Defense Cameron Dyer – La Ceuva Daniel Garcia III – Valley Marcus Sharp – West Mesa Mayfield “Duck, Duck, Goose” Mateo Manley – Moriarty