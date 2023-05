ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this weeks edition of the “Pick 6” we highlight the best local plays and players from high school sports. State playoff baseball and softball, as well as State Track and Field Champions are all showcased. Here is the list:

St. Michael’s Boys & Girls Track & Field Team Robert Nunez & Jayden Martinez (Valley Baseball) Vianca Corley (Eldorado Tennis) Jackson Hix (La Cueva Baseball) Sandia Baseball Team Brook Ritter (Cibola Softball Team)