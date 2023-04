ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- In this weeks edition of the “Pick 6” we highlight great plays and players from local athletics. Home runs and Mountain West Titles are featured in this weeks Pick 6, here is the list:

UNM Women’s Golf UNM Men’s Tennis Los Alamos Girls Track & Field Team La Cueva Basebal and Gerard Pineda Brenton “WALK-OFF” Doyle Amiah Declusion