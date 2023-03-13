ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this weeks edition of the “Pick 6” we highlights the great plays and players from the high school basketball State Championship Weekend. State Champions are of course showcased, along with some great performances from the 2023 State Basketball Tournament. Here is the list:

Albuquerque Academy Boys Basketball Team Volcano Vista Boys Basketball Team Hobbs Girls Basketball Team Tanna Crisp (Roy/Mosquero Girls Basketball Team) Adam Montoya (St. Michael’s Boys Basketball Team) Fort Sumner/House Boys Basketball Team