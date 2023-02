NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In this weeks edition of the “Pick 6” we highlight the great local plays and players from high school, college, and professional sports. Home runs, goals, and district champions are all showcased, here is this weeks list:

The Seniors: UNM Women’s Basketball Reed Spenrath (UNM Baseball) Taejhuan “TT” Hill (Volcano Vista Girls Basketball) Dalen Moyer (Sandia Boys Basketball) Josh “Pitbull” Torres Daniel Bruce (NM United)