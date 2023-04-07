ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Farmington native and former Piedra Vista standout pitcher Chase Silseth got the start on the mound for the Salt Lake Bees against the Isotopes on Friday night. The former New Mexico Gatorade baseball player of the year shut out the ‘Topes for his second win of the season.

During his five innings, Silseth only allowed three baserunners, one by way of hit and two by walk. The Angels No. 4 prospect also stuck out seven and didn’t allow any runs.

Salt Lake was also productive at the plate and finished the night with a 15-2 win. The Isotopes now transform to the Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico and will be back on the field against the Bees Saturday night at 6:35.