ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – 2022 will be the last season that the University of New Mexico football team will compete in the Mountain West Mountain Division. The conference announced on Friday that the league will eliminate its two-division format starting in 2023.

The change in alignment is being made to ensure that the Mountain West championship game will feature the two teams with the highest conference winning percentage. According to the league, this will give a Mountain West team a better chance of being selected for the College Football Playoff.

“Our membership has been working on concepts since last summer, as part of our strategic planning for the future of the Mountain West,” said league Commissioner Craig Thompson. “A single-division approach provides maximum flexibility to adapt the Conference schedule as the landscape continues to evolve, while also allowing member institutions to play each other more frequently.”

The format of future scheduling and tiebreakers has yet to be finalized.