ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday concluded the state baseball and softball tournaments. Champions were crowed for all baseball classifications, as well as softball classes 4A and 5A.
Story continues below
- KRQE En Español: Viernes13 de Mayo 2022
- New Mexico: City of Santa Fe declines man’s donation to expand city dog park
- Crime: Hobbs man charged with 2 counts of homicide by vehicle
- Albuquerque: Farmers preparing for Rio Grande to run dry this summer
- Trending: Grandmother charged in grandson’s deadly overdose released from jail
Baseball
The 5A championship game featured the top two seeds in the class with Carlsbad and Sandia. The No. 1 Cavemen played like it with the blue trophy on the line, shutting out the Matadors and winning 7-0.
Class 4A also featured a matchup of the top two seeds with Albuquerque Academy and St. Pius X. The last game of the season will be one that Sartan fans discuss for a long time, as Pius went on to beat rival Academy 15-2.
In class 3A, a few upsets were made for a matchup of No. 3 New Mexico Military Institute and No. 5 East Mountain. The strikeout king, Luis. A Patron, got the start on the mound for the Colts and dominated the Timberwolves. Patron finished the game with over 10 strikeouts in a five-inning game, and he also added a few RBIs at the plate en route to a 17-1 victory.
The 2A title game was yet another that was not close. Last year’s runner-up, Eunice, played Capitan, and the Cardinals got a different color trophy this year, as Eunice won 21-3.
Class 1A had yet another matchup of one and two with Gateway Christian and Logan. In the end, it was the Longhorns with the upset win, 11-4.
Softball
Carlsbad looked to grab a second blue trophy on the day with the 5A softball championship. The top-seeded Cavegirls played the second-ranked Centennial Hawks, and it was a tight game most of the way through. In the sixth inning, however, Carlsbad got in a groove, scoring eight runs that would turn into a 13-6 win.
Gallup and Lovington closed out their season for the 4A championship, and the Bengals dominated from the beginning. After scoring four first inning runs, the Bengals cruised their way to a 8-0 win.