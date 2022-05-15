ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday concluded the state baseball and softball tournaments. Champions were crowed for all baseball classifications, as well as softball classes 4A and 5A.

Baseball

The 5A championship game featured the top two seeds in the class with Carlsbad and Sandia. The No. 1 Cavemen played like it with the blue trophy on the line, shutting out the Matadors and winning 7-0.

Class 4A also featured a matchup of the top two seeds with Albuquerque Academy and St. Pius X. The last game of the season will be one that Sartan fans discuss for a long time, as Pius went on to beat rival Academy 15-2.

In class 3A, a few upsets were made for a matchup of No. 3 New Mexico Military Institute and No. 5 East Mountain. The strikeout king, Luis. A Patron, got the start on the mound for the Colts and dominated the Timberwolves. Patron finished the game with over 10 strikeouts in a five-inning game, and he also added a few RBIs at the plate en route to a 17-1 victory.

The 2A title game was yet another that was not close. Last year’s runner-up, Eunice, played Capitan, and the Cardinals got a different color trophy this year, as Eunice won 21-3.

Class 1A had yet another matchup of one and two with Gateway Christian and Logan. In the end, it was the Longhorns with the upset win, 11-4.

Softball

Carlsbad looked to grab a second blue trophy on the day with the 5A softball championship. The top-seeded Cavegirls played the second-ranked Centennial Hawks, and it was a tight game most of the way through. In the sixth inning, however, Carlsbad got in a groove, scoring eight runs that would turn into a 13-6 win.

Gallup and Lovington closed out their season for the 4A championship, and the Bengals dominated from the beginning. After scoring four first inning runs, the Bengals cruised their way to a 8-0 win.