Centennial junior named Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gatorade New Mexico Volleyball Player of the Year was announced on Tuesday morning. The award for the best volleyball player in New Mexico went to Centennial High School’s Tess Fuqua.

Fuqua was a big part of the Hawks’ success in the 2021 season. The outside hitter tallied 586 kills with a .546 kill percentage and a .415 hitting percentage. She also had 144 digs, 49 service aces and 39 blocks. As a captain, Fuqua helped lead her Centennial squad all the way to the semi-finals of the class 5-A state tournament.

While it is an honor to be named the Gatorade Player of the Year, this is not the first time that Fuqua has received recognition for her performance on the court. She was previously named the 2021 class 5-A Player of the Year and has been honored as First Team All-State twice. Fuqua is the first player from Centennial to be named the Gatorade New Mexico Volleyball Player of the year.

As for what’s next for Fuqua, the 2023 graduate still has one more season with the Hawks before taking her talent to the collegiate level. The junior has already verbally committed to play on scholarship for the University of Arizona.